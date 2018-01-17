Qatar: Exiled sheikh promoted by Saudi Arabia now in Kuwait

Qatari authorities say an exiled sheikh once promoted by Saudi Arabia as a possible opposition leader amid a diplomatic dispute between Arab nations and Doha is now in Kuwait.

It's the latest chapter in Sheikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Thani's mysterious travels, after he appeared in an online video on Sunday alleging the United Arab Emirates was holding him against his will. Abu Dhabi has denied that.

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Sheikh Abdullah was in Kuwait. Kuwaiti media reported that he arrived late on Tuesday night.

Kuwait's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Qatar diplomatic crisis began last June, with Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE cutting off Doha's land, sea and air routes.