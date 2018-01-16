Sweden to reissue Cold War era booklet on war threat

Sweden says it will issue an updated version of a Cold War-era civil emergency advice booklet, reflecting Stockholm's concerns of a worsened security situation in the Baltic Sea region.

Christina Andersson of the Swedish civil contingencies agency says that the 2018 edition bears the working title "If Crisis or War Comes" and should be delivered to some 4.7 million Swedish households by June.

She says the government agency gives practical advice on modern crises such as cyber- or terror attacks, pandemic or environmental threats, along with conventional warfare.

Andersson said Tuesday the Swedish government's decision was a result of "the current security situation" in the region, with Russia's intensified military maneuvers.

The first edition of the "If War Comes" booklet was published during World War II.