Hundreds of Sudanese protest hike in bread prices

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in Sudan's capital to protest against rising bread prices after the government's devaluation of the local currency.

Video footage obtained by The Associated Press shows police chasing and beating the protesters with batons in an effort to disperse Tuesday's march in Khartoum.

Sudan has seen protests over past two weeks in response to the government's decision to slash bread subsidies and devalue the currency, reforms designed to overhaul the country's battered economy.

The protests started after parliament approved the 2018 budget in December, which included the devaluation. The Sudanese pound now trades at 18 to the dollar, down from six.