Pakistani army says Indian fire kills 4 soldiers in Kashmir

Pakistan's military says Indian troops have fired across the border in the divided region of Kashmir, killing four Pakistani soldiers in the latest cease-fire violation in the disputed Himalayan region.

It says the Pakistani troops returned fire, reportedly killing three Indian soldiers. India didn't confirm that report and the Pakistani army's claim of Indian deaths could not be independently verified.

The statement says the Pakistani soldiers were "doing maintenance" on communication lines in the border village of Kotli when they came under fire on Monday. It says the troops were on the Pakistani side of the boundary.

The two nuclear-armed neighbors routinely trade fire in Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety.

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.