Michelin star boosts chef at outdoor Thai kitchen to stardom

next

prev

A wok-wielding, goggles-wearing Thai chef has been propelled to culinary stardom after three decades cooking in an unassuming outdoor kitchen.

The Jay Fai restaurant was awarded a Michelin star last month, its chef one of 17 in Bangkok whose venues received the coveted honor. The quiet restaurant is often featured in foreign travel guides though Thais mostly shun its high prices. A closer examination of the dishes reveals an abundance of fresh seafood and prime ingredients.

Jay Fai was happy about receiving the Michelin honor, but questioned why it came so late in her career.

"I've been cooking for 30 to 40 years, so I don't know why I've only just got it," she said. "I'm happy that they're starting to recognize Thailand and Thai chefs."