Syria: Israeli missiles target Damascus military outposts

Syria's military says Israel has launched missiles targeting military outposts near Damascus and claims that the Syrian air force shot down one of the Israeli jets.

The army says the Syrian air defense confronted the missile attacks on the outposts in the area of Qutayfeh in the Damascus countryside on Tuesday.

The statement says several missiles were first launched at 2:40 a.m., followed by two more missiles at 3:04 a.m. and four at 4:14 a.m.

The military said the Syrian air defense shot down one missile and the rest fell on one of the Syrian military sites, causing material damage.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the matter.