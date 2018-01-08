New Polish leader hoping to mend fences with EU partners

Poland's new prime minister is looking to improve strained relations with partners in the European Union when he arrives in Brussels on Tuesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki, who replaced Beata Szydlo last month, is expected to stand his ground over several thorny issues that have raised concerns across the EU.

The Polish government's stance on justice reform and immigration has prompted so much unease within the EU that a procedure to strip the country of voting rights in the 28-nation bloc has been started.

Ahead of the introductory bilateral dinner between the new prime minister and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Poland's deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymanski said he expects "Brussels to understand our position."