Restaurant fire kills 5 sleeping workers in southern India

Police say a fire in a restaurant has killed five workers who were sleeping inside the building in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.

Police officer M.N. Anucheth says the fire broke out early Monday after customers left and the sleeping workers were trapped on the ground floor of the Kumbaara Sangha building.

He said the fire has been extinguished but what started it is being investigated.

Last month, a massive late-night fire in a restaurant at a Mumbai complex killed 15 people.