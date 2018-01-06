Thousands march against election result in Honduras

next

Thousands of demonstrators led by opposition leader Salvador Nasralla have gathered in Honduras' second-largest city to protest the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a vote they say was fraudulent.

"We will not stop until Hernandez says he's leaving," Nasralla told supporters, many of whom chanted "JOH out!" referring to Hernandez.

It was the first such march in San Pedro Sula since the Nov. 26 election, and the losing candidate once again appealed to the Organization of American States and the countries that have recognized Hernandez's victory to listen to the protesters.

According to the official count, Hernandez won with 42.95 percent to 41.42 for Nasralla.

However the OAS called for a repeat of the vote, saying the official version of the count included "extreme statistical improbability."