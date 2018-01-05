New Year's Eve reveler tries to bail on $2,225 taxi fare

A reveler who rung in the New Year during a $2,225 taxi trip from Copenhagen, Denmark to Oslo, Norway tried to bail on the fare by disappearing into his apartment, according to police and one angry driver.

Norwegian police said they were contacted by the Danish driver after the six-hour, 375-mile journey was completed around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“The driver saw the man had disappeared into the apartment,” the Local quoted Oslo Police operation leader Vidar Pedersen as saying to NRK. “We were subsequently able to contact the man. He was sleeping in his own bed.”

The man handed over the money after they police woke him up.

Oslo police later tweeted that the cabbie’s car had to be assisted by a recovery vehicle after its battery died while idling outside the passenger’s apartment.