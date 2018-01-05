ISIS offshoot declares war on Hamas in video showing execution of alleged collaborator

An Islamic State group offshoot in Egypt has officially declared war on Gaza-based Palestinian terror group Hamas, releasing a 22-minute video purporting to show the execution of an alleged collaborator.

“Never surrender to them. Use explosives, silenced pistols, and sticky bombs. Bomb their courts and their security locations, for these are the pillars of tyranny that prop up its throne,” a knife-wielding man says in the video released Wednesday, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist websites.

The video shows a man on his knees wearing an orange jumpsuit, similar to the footage of the group’s execution of American and British hostages in 2014. The man is accused of working with Hamas.

The jihadi group justifies its war on Hamas by blaming Hamas for cracking down on other militant Islamists and failing to prevent the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The video reportedly opens with footage of President Donald Trump announcing the Jerusalem move last month.

The conflict between the two Islamist factions has been brewing for more than a year, according to the Washington Post, in part due to Hamas' crackdown on ISIS supporters in the area and its efforts to secure its border with Egypt's Sinai Peninsula as a way to improve relations with Egypt – a country taking an increasingly conditional stance toward the group in Gaza.

Hamas, although sharing ISIS's radical views and hostility toward Israel, tends to focus mostly on the fight against the Jewish State, while neglecting any calls to for a global religious war against the West.

The ISIS offshoot in Sinai, however, is taking a more extreme approach, carrying out an attack on an Egyptian mosque last year that killed more than 300 people, the Post reported.

In Wednesday’s video, Hamas is criticized for “following in the footsteps of the disbelieving West.”

The latest call to war, however, is nothing new. In 2015, Islamic State militants threatened to oust Hamas from power, citing their lack of enforcement of Islam in the territory, Reuters reported.

“We will uproot the state of the Jews (Israel) and you (Hamas) and Fatah, and all of the secularists are nothing and you will be over-run by our creeping multitudes,” a member of the Islamic state in Syria says in a video from a few years ago.