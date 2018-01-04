Expand / Collapse search
News anchor abandons live broadcast after fire alarm goes off

ITV News anchor Tom Bradby had to abandon a broadcast Wednesday after a fire alarm went off.

We interrupt this news report -- for a fire alarm.

A British television anchor had to abruptly sign off the air Wednesday night after fire alarms began ringing during the ITV News at Ten broadcast.

“We’re not quite sure what to do about it, so I’m really, really sorry about this, but I’m afraid we have to evacuate the building,” Tom Bradby told the audience.

The alarm was set off by accident and Bradby was back in front of the camera ten minutes later, according to British media reports.