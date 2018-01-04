American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe freed 'for now'

A Zimbabwean court has freed "for now" an American woman charged with subversion for allegedly describing the former president on Twitter as a "sick man."

Martha O'Donovan had faced up to 20 years in prison. A magistrate removed her from remand Thursday after prosecutors failed to provide a trial date, freeing her from the charges but only temporarily.

O'Donovan's lawyer Obey Shava tells The Associated Press she can still be summoned back to court if the prosecution feels it has more evidence against her. But she can get her passport back.

A smiling O'Donovan said she had no comment and left the courtroom to hugs from friends.

She has denied the allegations of insulting former leader Robert Mugabe, who resigned in November under pressure from the military and ruling party.