5.1 magnitude quake hits Montenegro, causes slight damage

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken northeastern Montenegro causing some damages but no casualties.

Montenegrin seismologists say the quake hit an area around the town of Plav at 11:46 a.m. on Thursday.

Emergency authorities say the damages include cracks on roofs, walls and chimneys in the area's older houses. Crews are assessing whether any of the houses need to be evacuated.

The quake was also felt in neighboring Serbia.