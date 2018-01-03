Pop star arrested in Egypt over suggestive music video

An Egyptian pop singer has become the second woman in less than a month to face punishment in the country after a music video posted online was deemed by critics as "an attack on society."

Prosecutors arrested Leila Amer for four days for "incitement to debauchery" after she appeared in a music video called "Boss Oumek," which translates to "Look at Your Mother," a judicial source told AFP.

The video, which was posted online, features a man watching a belly dancer and shows the singer making allegedly obscene gestures with her hands.

Ahmed Mahran, the lawyer who filed a complaint, told local newspaper Youm7 the video was a “moral disaster” and a “great risk” to Egypt, the Times of London reported.

“These works represent an attack on society and the destruction of the state, it being an Islamic country,” Mahran said.

Amer's arrest came less than a month since another female pop singer was sentenced to two years in prison after she was convicted of promoting debauchery for a racy music video that featured her provocatively eating a banana.

Shaimaa Ahmed, 25, better known by her stage name Shyma, was also ordered to pay a $560 fine after she appeared in the video for her song "I Have Issues” clad in underwear and singing while suggestively eating an apple, a banana and a taco shell in front of a classroom filled with smiling young men.

Her sentence was reduced Monday to a year in jail after an appeal, AFP reported.

