Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East

Iran says Trump's 'absurd tweets' have incited disruption

Fox News
close
Reaction on 'Hannity' to the president's response to Iranian protests. Video

President Trump vows US support for the people of Iran

Reaction on 'Hannity' to the president's response to Iranian protests.

An Iranian ambassador lambasted President Trump Wednesday for encouraging disruption in Iran with his “absurd tweets,” and crossing “every limit” in international relations by expressing support for Iran’s anti-government protestors.  

Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo, in a letter to U.N. officials, accused Washington of intervening “in a grotesque way in Iran’s internal affairs,” and singled out Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for “personally stirring up trouble.”

"The President and Vice-President of the United States, in their numerous absurd tweets, incited Iranians to engage in disruptive acts," the ambassador wrote to the U.N. Security Council president and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested in Iran during a week of anti-government protests and unrest over economic woes and official corruption. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people took part in counter-demonstrations Wednesday backing the clerically overseen government, which has said "enemies of Iran" are fomenting the protests.

Trump’s tweets have expressed support for the protestors, saying Iran is "failing at every level" and declared that it is "time for change" in the Islamic Republic.

A woman walks past of a mural depicting members of Iran's Basij volunteer paramilitary force, in downtown Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Tens of thousands of Iranians took part in pro-government demonstrations in several cities across the country on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, a move apparently seeking to calm nerves after a week of protests and unrest that have killed at least 21 people. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Jan 3: A woman walks past of a mural depicting members of Iran's Basij volunteer paramilitary force, in downtown Tehran  (AP)

"Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government," he tweeted Wednesday. "You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!"

Khoshroo’s letter maintained that Washington “has crossed every limit in flouting rules and principles of international law governing the civilized conduct of international relations.” The

Trump's U.N. envoy, Ambassador Nikki Haley, called Tuesday for an emergency Security Council meeting on Iran, saying the U.N. needed to speak out in support of the protesters. But diplomats said on Wednesday that no meeting has been scheduled yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 