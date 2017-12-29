Newer democracies slide backward on media freedoms

next

Independent news gathering is under attack in Hungary, Poland and Turkey, countries that until recently had begun embracing democratic norms of free expression.

In Hungary, oligarchs loyal to the prime minister have gained control of much of the media.

In Poland, a reporter is being threatened with a military trial for writing a book critical of the defense minister.

And in Turkey, a journalist faces a possible life sentences on charges he sent "subliminal messages" on television encouraging a government coup.

In undermining free expression, the governments have portrayed the press not as a pillar of a democratic society but a threat to it.

It's an issue of growing interest in the U.S., where President Donald Trump condemns unfavorable coverage as "fake news" and brands journalists "enemies of the people."