Man accused of Bosnia war crimes arrested in Germany

German police say they have arrested a man accused by Bosnian authorities of committing crimes against humanity during the Balkan country's war in the 1990s.

Bavaria's state criminal police office said the 50-year-old suspect, a Bosnian national, was arrested at Munich Airport on Thursday.

The office didn't name him in a statement on Friday, but said he is wanted by Bosnia for allegedly participating in torture and killings as a member of the police in the town of Ljubija.

Police said they determined the suspect was living in Munich after being approached by Bosnian authorities via Interpol, the international police organization. He is now in a Munich jail awaiting a court decision on a Bosnian extradition request.