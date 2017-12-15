Spain arrests suspect sought by Italy after 3 new killings

Spanish authorities have arrested a homicide suspect wanted by Italy for months after the slaying of three people in Spain, including two civil guards.

A spokesman with the Civil Guard said Norbert Feher, a 36 year-old from Serbia, was arrested overnight near Cantavieja, a town in northeastern rural Spain, after he allegedly shot a civilian and two Civil Guard police Thursday who were investigating a shooting earlier this month.

The spokesman said a European arrest warrant for Feher had been issued by Italian authorities for homicides and home invasion robberies. The spokesman did not give his name in line with internal police rules.

Feher was the subject of an intense, monthslong manhunt after the April slayings of a barman and a guard in Italy's northern region of Emilia Romagna.