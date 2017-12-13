Swedish 'Laserman' on trial in Germany over 1992 killing

A Swedish convict nicknamed "Laserman" has gone on trial in Frankfurt on murder charges related to the killing of a woman in the German city 25 years ago.

John Ausonius is accused of killing restaurant employee Blanka Zmigrod in 1992 and taking her handbag. German prosecutors reopened the case in 2014 as part of a nationwide effort to review suspected far-right killings, and Ausonius was extradited last year.

The 64-year-old defendant earned the name "Laserman" in Sweden for the gunsight he used in a series of shootings of immigrants there during the 1990s. He was convicted there of one murder and nine attempted murders, and sentenced to life in prison.

News agency dpa reported that Ausonius didn't address the killing as his trial opened at Frankfurt's state court Wednesday.