Suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrikes kill 15 in Yemen

Yemeni rebel officials say suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 30 others in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa.

The officials said Wednesday the airstrikes, which took place late Tuesday and Wednesday morning, were targeting a rebel military camp.

They said several buildings were damaged and dozens remain trapped under the rubble. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Shiite rebels known as Houthis since 2015. It couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Yemen's civil war has killed 10,000 people, displaced 3 million and pushed the country to the brink of famine. Tensions have escalated recently after Houthis killed their onetime ally, former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.