Poland's new PM marks anniversary of 1981 martial law

Poland's new prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, and powerful ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski have attended ceremonies marking 36 years since the country's communist regime used tanks and troops to clamp down on the Solidarity freedom movement.

The 49-year-old Morawiecki is the son of a prominent anti-communist Polish dissident from the 1970s and 1980s and was active in his father's Fight Solidarity Organization.

Both the future prime minister and his father, Kornel Morawiecki, were repeatedly detained and beaten by communist security forces.

The Polish government imposed martial law on Dec. 13, 1981 amid a growing pro-democracy movement. The country remained under martial law for more than 1 ½ years.

Several hundred supporters of the ruling Law and Justice party raised flags and sang the national anthem at Wednesday's anniversary event.