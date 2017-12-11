Expand / Collapse search
Saakashvili appears in court in Ukraine

Associated Press
KIEV, Ukraine –  Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president turned opposition leader in Ukraine, is in court in the Ukrainian capital.

Saakashvili was arrested Friday on allegations that he colluded with Ukrainian businessmen tied to Russia to topple President Petro Poroshenko. Saakashvili rejected the allegations and is refusing food to protest his detention.

The Pechersky District court in Kiev deliberated Monday on whether to keep him in custody. Saakashvili's supporters scuffled with police outside the court building.

Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister who leads an opposition party, attended the hearing in a show of support for Saakashvili.

On Sunday, thousands of Saakashvili's supporters marched across Kiev, demanding his release and calling for Poroshenko to be impeached.