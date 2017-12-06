The Latest: Putin says he will stand for re-election

next

The Latest on Vladimir Putin (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will seek re-election in next March's election.

Putin's statement Wednesday came at a meeting with workers of the GAZ factory in Nizny Novgorod. Several hours earlier, he was asked about his intentions in Moscow and signaled that he would run but stopped short of declaring his bid.

With his approval ratings topping 80 percent, Putin is certain to win a quick victory in the March 18 vote.

Addressing the automobile factory workers, Putin said he couldn't find a better place and a better moment to announce his candidacy.

Putin has effectively been in power in Russia since 2000.

___

3:45 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has inched closer to declaring his intention to seek re-election in next March's vote, saying he will weigh the decision based on public support.

Speaking at a meeting with volunteers Wednesday, Putin was asked if he would run and said that public trust would be a key factor in his decision.

He said he would decide "shortly" if he will run in the March 18 vote, adding — to massive applause — that he would take the audience's support into account.

Putin, whose approval ratings top 80 percent, is set to easily win the vote, but he has dragged his feet on announcing his bid. He's expected to make the move after the upper house of parliament formally launches the race later this month.