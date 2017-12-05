Rebellious police add new wrinkle to disputed Honduran vote

Some police in Honduras are choosing not to enforce a government-ordered curfew amid protests over a disputed vote count from the Nov. 26 presidential election.

Thousands of people left their homes overnight to show their support for police, and televised images showed uniformed officers dancing with neighbors and chanting "JOH out!" in a reference to the initials of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Officer Jose Garcia told reporters that "we are tired of covering the backs of the political class to the detriment of the people."

But Security Minister Julian Pacheco said the police were not enforcing curfew because they were exhausted from working long hours. He promised them a pay raise.

Hernandez holds a slim lead according to results that challenger Salvador Nasralla is refusing to recognize.