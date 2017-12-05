German trains crash, several injured

Several people have been injured in Germany after a passenger train crashed into a freight train in Duesseldorf, police said Tuesday.

The crash reportedly happened near the train station in Meerbusch, about 5 miles northwest of Duesseldorf.

The Meerbusch fire department tweeted that 150 people are believed to be inside the train, and five of those people are injured. However, German federal police said up to 50 people may have been injured in the crash, DW reported.

Emergency crews were on the scene and were helping unload people from the passenger train.

A photo tweeted by the fire department showed the passenger train partially derailed but still upright.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.