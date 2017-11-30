Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Former ASEAN Secretary-General Surin Pitsuwan dies at age 68

Associated Press

BANGKOK –  Former Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretary-General Surin Pitsuwan has died in Thailand. He was 68.

Thailand's Democrat Party says Surin died Wednesday in Bangkok of a sudden heart attack.

Surin is a former lawmaker from the party who also served as Thailand's foreign minister in the late 1990s under a Democrat-led government.

Surin is best known for his time at the head of the 10-member ASEAN from 2008 until 2012. His name was also mentioned as a possible candidate for United Nations secretary-general.

Surin remained active in regional diplomatic circles until his death.