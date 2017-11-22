Expand / Collapse search
Romanian confesses to rape, killing of German jogger

Associated Press
BERLIN –  A Romanian truck driver has confessed to having raped and killed a woman, who was out jogging in a forest in southwestern Germany.

At the opening of his trial in Freiburg on Wednesday, German news agency dpa reported that the 40-year-old said he killed the woman out of "inexplicable aggression," but that he didn't have a sexual motive.

Senior prosecutor Tomas Orschitt accused the defendant, whose name was not given because of German privacy rules, of raping and killing the 27-year-old in Endingen in November 2016.

Investigators used highway toll and cellphone data to track him down.

In a separate case, the defendant is also suspected of having killed a French student whose body was found in January 2014 in Kufstein, Austria.