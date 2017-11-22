N. Korea criticizes US over designation as terror sponsor

North Korea has called U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to relist it as a state sponsor of terrorism a "serious provocation" that justifies its development of nuclear weapons.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that the country has no connection to terrorism and "doesn't care whether or not the United States places the hat of terrorism on our heads."

It said the U.S. action shows North Korea should continue to "firmly grab the treasured nuclear sword" to protect itself from American hostility.

Experts say the U.S. decision to put North Korea back on its terrorism blacklist will have limited practical effect, but may make a diplomatic solution of the nuclear standoff more difficult.