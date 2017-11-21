Zimbabwe President Mugabe resigns amid impeachment hearing, Parliament speaker says

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigned Tuesday, ending nearly four decades of rule in the southern African country.

The country’s Parliament speaker said he received a letter from the 93-year-old leader soon after lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against him. The letter submitted to Parliament by Mugabe said his decision to resign was voluntary.

Mugabe, who ruled over Zimbabwe since 1980, succumbed to mounting pressure for his resignation amid political turmoil that triggered a military takeover a week ago and widespread protests.

Earlier Tuesday Zimbabwean lawmakers launched impeachment proceeding against the longtime authoritarian leader.

Parliament members cheered as they listened to allegations against Mugabe, including that he “allowed his wife to usurp constitutional power” and that he is “of advanced age.”

Mugabe was accused of allowing his unpopular first lady Grace Mugabe to threaten to kill the recently fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other officials.

The impeachment motion was introduced by the ruling party and seconded by the opposition.

The move comes after the ruling ZANU-PF party’s Central Committee voted to oust the president as party leader and select Mnangagwa as his replacement. The move could eventually allow the former vice president to become head of state.

"The people of Zimbabwe have spoken with one voice and it is my appeal to President Mugabe that he should take heed of this clarion call and resign forthwith so that the country can move forward and preserve his legacy," Mnangagwa said in his statement, after more than a week of silence.

Mnangagwa, who fled the country and has not appeared in public during the past week's political turmoil, said Mugabe had invited him to return to Zimbabwe "for a discussion" on recent events. However, he said he will not return, for now, alleging that there had been plans to kill him at the time of his firing.

"I will be returning as soon as the right conditions for security and stability prevail," said Mnangagwa, who has a loyal support base in the military. "Never should the nation be held at ransom by one person ever again, whose desire is to die in office at whatever cost to the nation."

Mnangagwa served for decades as Mugabe's enforcer, with a reputation for being astute and ruthless, more feared than popular.

An expert on Zimbabwean law says impeachment is a process that requires a vote, a committee investigation and a second vote.

Derek Matyszak, senior researcher for the Institute for Security Studies, says the first step is for both houses of Parliament to pass the impeachment motion by a 50 percent majority. Then a joint committee is formed to investigate allegations and determine if there is adequate evidence that Mugabe should be impeached.

If the committee recommends impeachment, both houses must pass the impeachment by a two-thirds majority, which is at least 233 seats of the 347-seat total.

Matyszak says that "the moment they vote to accept the report and impeach Mugabe, he loses office. The constitution is clear about that. Mugabe can appeal to the judiciary but he would be out of office."

It is not clear how long the process will take or how extensive the investigation would be, including with possible testimony from Mugabe.

Matyszak says that "I think it will be fast-tracked, but they want to take enough time to give the proceedings an air of propriety. They want this to look like a legitimate proceeding. That could be done so the final vote is on Wednesday or Thursday."

Zimbabwe's polarizing first lady, Grace Mugabe, had been positioning herself to succeed her husband, leading a party faction that engineered Mnangagwa's ouster. The prospect of a dynastic succession alarmed the military, which confined Mugabe to his home last week and targeted what it called "criminals" around him who allegedly were looting state resources — a reference to associates of the first lady.

Regional leaders continued efforts to find a solution to the political turmoil, with South Africa's state-run broadcaster reporting that the presidents of South Africa and Angola would travel to Zimbabwe on Wednesday to meet with "stakeholders" in the political crisis, including Mugabe and the military.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.