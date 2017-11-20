New boss takes over Brazil's federal police amid criticism

A new boss has taken over Brazil's federal police despite widespread criticism of his appointment.

Fernando Segovia was sworn in Monday by unpopular Brazilian President Michel Temer, who is himself being investigated by the force.

Several Brazilian media outlets suggested Segovia's appointment was pushed forward by government ministers also implicated in federal police investigations.

Segovia has worked for the federal police for 22 years and said he will make the fight against corruption a priority.

He succeeds Leandro Daiello, who was appointed to the position in 2011 by former President Dilma Rousseff.

Under Daiello's leadership, Brazil continued the sprawling "Car Wash" probe, a massive corruption investigation that jailed top politicians and business executives.