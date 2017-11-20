Leftist president hopeful vows to erase Mexico's corruption

next

Mexico's leftist Morena party is making eradicating corruption the centerpiece of its platform as its leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador campaigns for the presidential election next July.

Thousands of Morena's most fervent supporters packed the capital's National Auditorium on Monday to watch party bigwigs vote unanimously in support of the plan for governing if Lopez Obrador wins.

Lopez Obrador says savings from ridding Mexico of corruption would be used to improve government services.

The governing plan also covers education, foreign relations, security and other areas. Lopez Obrador says his government would maintain good relations with the United States, but demand that it respect Mexico's sovereignty and free will.

Lopez Obrador is making his third run for Mexico's presidency and says he will announce his potential Cabinet picks on Dec. 14.