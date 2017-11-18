Ousted Caracas mayor reaches Spain after fleeing Venezuela

next

Ousted Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma has arrived in Madrid a day after he escaped from house arrest in Venezuela and slipped past security forces into Colombia.

Ledezma's flight from Bogota landed early Saturday morning at Barajas airport in the Spanish capital. With a Venezuelan flag draped over his shoulder, he hugged his wife and two daughters.

Ledezma says: "I am going to travel the world . to spread the hope of all Venezuelans to escape this regime, this dictatorship."

Ledezma was removed as mayor of Caracas and detained in 2015 on charges of plotting to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

He told The Associated Press on Friday his decision to flee was driven by threats intended to force the opposition to resume negotiations with Maduro's government.