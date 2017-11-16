Police saying man holding hostages in Madrid bank hold-up

Spanish police say an armed man is holding one or more persons hostage in a bank in Madrid.

A National Police spokesman said agents were trying to negotiate the surrender of the man who has been holding up a branch of Bankia in the modest Madrid suburb of Usera since shortly before 10 a.m. (0900GMT) Thursday.

The officer was unable to say in what way the man was armed or how many people are being held hostage.

He spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.