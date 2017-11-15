Moroccan migrants in Libya seek return, stage hunger strike

Moroccan authorities say they are working to bring home a large group of Moroccan migrants who sought to enter Europe illegally but are stuck in a Libyan detention center.

An official at the ministry in charge of migration and Moroccans living abroad told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the "Moroccans will be repatriated."

The official says: "The operation takes time and involves several people, but we are working on it."

The official requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing matter.

A video circulating on Moroccan social media on Wednesday featured a man saying he and some 200 other Moroccans have been detained for two months in Tripoli and are on a hunger strike to demand repatriation.

A U.N. report this week detailed cruel conditions at Libyan migrant detention centers.