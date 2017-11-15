French suspect handed terror charges over Syria kidnapping

The lawyer for a Frenchman accused of a deadly 2014 shooting at a Brussels Jewish museum says his client has been handed preliminary terrorism charges in France relating to a separate case in Syria.

Lawyer Francis Vuillemin said Medhi Nemmouche was escorted under high security for "just a few hours" to Paris from Belgium, where he has been in solitary confinement without trial for three years, to face the French authorities.

The charges of "kidnapping and illegal sequestration with links to a terrorist enterprise" relate to allegations Nemmouche was the jailer of four French journalists held in Syria between June 2013 and May 2014.

The lawyer said Nemmouche remained silent throughout.

Nemmouche is suspected of gunning down four people with an assault weapon in the Brussels museum in May 2014.