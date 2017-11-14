Greece frees Dutch TV journalist after Turkish border arrest

Judicial authorities in northern Greece say an investigative journalist for Dutch television has been released from custody after appearing in court for entering a restricted military area without permission.

Court officials said reporter Sakir Khader was handed a suspended five-month prison sentence Tuesday — a day after his arrest — for entering the area on the Turkish border. Three others were arrested in the same incident, a German citizen and two Iraqis who have been granted asylum status in Germany. They were also given the same sentences and released.

The region has seen a spike in migrant trafficking in recent months.

Khader works for the current affairs show Brandpunt at the Dutch national broadcaster KRO-NCRV. Station officials could not be reached for comment.