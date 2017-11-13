The Latest: French honor 1st victim of Paris attacks

next

The Latest on events to mark the 2nd anniversary of the worst terror attacks in France (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Silence has descended outside France's national stadium in honor of an immigrant killed by a suicide bomber in the opening salvo of the country's deadliest terrorist attacks.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the mayor of Saint-Denis laid a wreath of red, white and blue flowers Monday at a plaque in memory of Portuguese immigrant Manuel Dias, then held a moment of silence.

Dias was the first victim of a team of Islamic State extremists who went on to attack Paris cafes and the Bataclan concert hall on Nov. 13, 2015.

Francois Hollande, France's president at the time, described hearing the explosion that killed Dias from inside the Stade de France, where he was attending a soccer match.

Hollande told France-2 television he didn't want to flee "so as not to let anyone believe there was a risk to the public." He said that decision "surely saved lives."

9 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and victims' families are paying homage to 130 people killed two years ago when Islamic State extremists attacked the City of Light.

Ceremonies are being held at the Stade de France national stadium, cafes in eastern Paris and the Bataclan concert hall to commemorate France's worst-ever terror attacks.

Security is tight for the memorial events — part of the new normal in France since Nov. 13, 2015. The attacks that night ushered in nearly two years of state of emergency, replaced just two weeks ago with a tough counterterrorism law allowing police wider latitude against anyone suspected of links to radicalism.

All but one of the attackers were killed. France's counterterrorism prosecutor says authorities are still looking for suspects involved in the attacks.