Japan shook by 5.8-magnitude quake off eastern coast

A strong 5.8-magnitude quake struck the eastern coast of Japan on Monday, according to reports.

The quake reportedly hit 182 miles southeast of the city of Kamaishi, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was originally measured at 6.1 magnitude but was later downgraded to 5.8, the USGS said.

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, the quake’s magnitude was 5.7, but it said that the quake was not strong enough to cause damage on the land.

The news of a quake in Japan follows the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Iran-Iraq that killed more than 200 people so far and a 6.5-magnitude quake in Costa Rica. There have been no immediate reports of deaths or injuries in Costa Rica.