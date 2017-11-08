Troops, residents of Vietnam's Hoi An clean up from floods

next

The scenic Vietnamese city of Hoi An is rushing to dig itself out of mud and debris after major flooding just days ahead of a regional summit in the nearby city of Danang.

The spouses of several Asia-Pacific leaders are due to visit the UNESCO World Heritage site during the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. About 1,000 soldiers were out Wednesday in ankle deep mud removing the debris and water and clearing rubbish from the city's river.

The city, a 30-minute drive from where the pre-summit meetings are being held, suffered its worst flooding in nearly 20 years over the weekend as Typhoon Damrey hammered the area. It already is regaining its festive air, with colorful lanterns hanging along its picturesque streets.