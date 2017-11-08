Expert warns of further radicalization after Marawi siege

next

A terrorism expert says there is a risk of further radicalization in the southern Philippines if there is unhappiness with the reconstruction of bombed-out Marawi city, where the government has declared victory over Islamic State group-aligned militants who laid siege to the city.

Sidney Jones, director of the Jakarta-based Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, also warned Wednesday that children and younger siblings of slain militants may emerge as a new generation of fighters.

She told journalists in Manila that reconstruction of the city is key, and that a new militant movement with a more Islamist stance could develop.

The military officially ended its offensive on Marawi on Oct. 23 after largely quelling the insurrection and sending a few remaining gunmen into hiding.