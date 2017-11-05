Former Czech PM Topolanek announces presidential candidacy

Former Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek has announced he is running for in the presidential election scheduled for January.

Topolanek confirmed his candidacy to Czech public television on Sunday. The colorful and outspoken politician is set to say more on Tuesday, the deadline for entering the race.

Topolanek served as prime minister of the Czech Republic during 2006-2009 as the head of the conservative Civic Democratic Party. He was a staunch supporter of a U.S. missile defense plan President Barack Obama ultimately abandoned.

Topolanek often made headlines, such as when he called Obama's economic recovery plan a "road to hell." He left politics for business in 2010.

Czech President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russia views and anti-migrant rhetoric, is seeking re-election and currently favored to win.