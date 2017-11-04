Typhoon kills 27, leaves 22 missing along Vietnam coast

A powerful typhoon battering Vietnam has killed at least 27 people and left 22 others missing amid extensive damage along the south-central coast.

The missing include 17 crew members of cargo ships that were sunk off the coast of the central province of Binh Dinh. Seventy-four other crew members were rescued earlier.

More than 600 houses have been destroyed and nearly 40,000 others damaged as Typhoon Damrey caused widespread blackouts across the region.

Heavy rains have been reported and the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority is warning of flooding in low-lying areas and flash floods and landslides in mountainous districts.

The typhoon is the second to hit Vietnam in a month.