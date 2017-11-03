Younger brother of Marseille attacker transferred to France

A French justice official said the brother of a Tunisian man who stabbed to death two young women in the city of Marseille has been transferred to France from Italy.

The official, who spoke under condition of anonymity on an ongoing investigation, said the suspect was transferred by Italian justice authorities on Thursday. He is to face a French judge on Friday.

Anis Hanachi, 25, was arrested last month on an international warrant issued by French authorities accusing him of involvement in the Oct. 1 Marseille train station attack and of international terrorism.

The brother, who has fought in Syria, is suspected of having radicalized the attacker, and may have had a role in organizing the attack. The attacker, 29-year-old Ahmed Hanachi, who was shot dead after the attack.