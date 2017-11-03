Mudslide kills 8 children in Pakistan near Afghan border

A Pakistani official says a mudslide has killed eight children and wounded two others in the country's northwest near the Afghan border.

Arif Khan said the children, of ages 8 to 10, were collecting mud for their houses Friday when the mudslide buried them in the village of Gardai in the Bajur tribal region.

Khan said area people and rescue workers retrieved the bodies of seven girls and one boy in a daylong effort. Two wounded girls were rescued.

In Pakistan's border villages, residents often attempt to fortify their mud and bricks homes with an additional layer of mud ahead of the fall season's rain and snow. They seek suitable mud from mountainous terrain, which often causes such tragedies.