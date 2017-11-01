Turkey arrests philanthropist for links to US-based cleric

Turkey's state-run news agency says a philanthropist businessman and peace activist has been formally arrested over alleged links to a U.S.-based cleric whom Turkey blames for last year's failed coup.

Anadolu Agency says an Istanbul court Wednesday charged Osman Kavala with attempts to abolish the constitutional order and Turkey's government.

Kavala is the latest activist to be held in a massive government crackdown begun after the coup in which 50,000 people have been arrested and more than 110,000 purged from government jobs.

The businessman, a long-time rights activist who has been involved in peace and reconciliation initiatives, was taken under police custody on Oct. 18.

Last week, Amnesty International's Turkey director and seven other activists who were arrested on terrorism charges were released pending the outcome of their trial.