Strong quake strikes eastern Indonesia; no immediate damage

A strong earthquake has struck the eastern Indonesian province of Maluku, but there are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday's magnitude-6.3 quake was centered about 32 kilometers (20 miles) west-southwest of Hila, a town on Ambon, the main island in Maluku. It was centered about 32.4 kilometers (20 miles) under the surface.

According to the Indonesia Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, it was the third of four quakes hitting the area in less than 30 minutes with the weakest a magnitude-5.2. The area is about 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) northeast of Jakarta

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."