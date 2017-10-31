Germany says it thwarted Islamist-motivated bomb-attack plot

German police on Tuesday said they thwarted an Islamist-motivated bomb attack that aimed to kill as many people as possible.

Authorities identified Yamen A., 19, a Syrian migrant, as the suspect. Police searched his home and also those of other people not suspected of being directly involved, Reuters reported.

Authorities further detailed how he obtained components and chemicals for the construction of an explosive device. It is unclear whether the suspect had a specific target in mind. It is also unclear if he is a member of a terrorist network.

The alleged plot comes amidst criticism leveled at Chancellor Angela Merkel for her open door policy that allowed one million people to enter Germany over the past two years, many of whom were refugees from Syria.