Bosnia says terror suspect extradited to US

Bosnian authorities say a man with suspected terrorism links has been extradited to the United States.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday that the agency has taken part in a "complex operation" to locate the suspect and hand him over to the U.S. No other details were immediately revealed.

Bosnian media have identified the suspect as Mirsad Kandic, a Kosovo-born Islamic State group supporter sought for years by the U.S.

The Zurnal online news portal says Kandic was arrested in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo in July, and kept in detention until the extradition Tuesday. Kandic has reportedly spent time in the former IS stronghold of Raqqa, and helped Australian teenage suicide bomber Jake Bilardi, also known as Jihadi Jake, reach the Islamic-held territory in 2014.