Kuwait's ruling emir orders Cabinet dissolved amid turmoil

Kuwait's ruling emir has ordered that his Cabinet be dissolved.

Monday's order, carried by the state-run KUNA news agency, marks the latest political turmoil to strike the stalwart U.S. ally.

The report says the 15 members of the Cabinet, including the country's prime minister, Jaber Al Sabah, all tendered their resignations.

The government offered no explanation for the resignations. However, it comes before parliament was set to hold no-confidence votes for two sitting ministers.

Kuwait, like other oil-rich Gulf countries, has been struggling through low global energy prices.

Kuwait called early parliamentary elections in October 2016.